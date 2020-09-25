5 Mizzou students suspended, others disciplined for COVID policy violations

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri is discipling 19 students and one former student for violating local COVID regulations and school policy.

Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for student affairs, said the majority of students are complying with campus regulations and the university will continue to work to limit the spread of the disease and hold any student accountability who endangers the health and safety of the community.

The suspensions and other disciplinary actions are tied to gatherings of 20 or more people, which is a violation of a Boone County Public Health order.

Stackman said five students were suspended for the rest of the academic year through May 2021 and 14 students had been placed on probation for two consecutive semesters. The final individual, a former student, will not be allowed to enroll at the university until the violations are addressed with student conduct.

Earlier this month, the university suspended three students and expelled two others for flagrant violations of the COVID safety policy.