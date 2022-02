ST. LOUIS — Five people died Saturday due to drug overdoses in St. Louis.

The overdoses happened between 3:19 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Forest Park Avenue, according to St. Louis City Fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

Two St. Louis firefighters who may have been exposed to fentanyl Saturday morning were transported to an area hospital and later released.

The investigation is ongoing by police.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.