ST. LOUIS – In a weekend marred by a murder on a MetroLink train, detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating five different shootings over the last two days.

The first of these shootings happened Saturday around 3:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hodiamont, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The 25-year-old victim told police she was parked on the street when a person walked up to her car and opened fire. The shooter, a suspected female, fled in a white Hyundai Elantra with a pink stripe down the hood. The victim’s 4-month-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, the child was not injured. The victim, who suffered a graze wound to her arm, drove to the 1300 block of Glasgow to call police and ultimately refused medical treatment.

The second incident took place around 5:15 p.m. near Murphy Park in the Carr Square neighborhood. The victim, a 68-year-old man, told police he was inside his home when he heard gunfire and then felt a sharp pain in his leg. He then ran from the back of his home and to the intersection of N. 17th Street and Cass Avenue. Police arrived at the residence and confronted the suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, coming out the front door and took him into custody. The victim was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim with a gunshot wound in his back. Officers arrived to speak with the 24-year-old victim, but he was uncooperative with investigators. The 20-year-old woman with him told police they were driving east on Interstate 270 exiting at Riverview Drive when a silver Dodge Charger drove by and fired several shots at them. There was a 1-month-old child in the victim’s car at the time of the shooting. The child and woman were not injured.

Just after midnight, a man was shot on a MetroLink train. There was an argument between two passengers on an eastbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station. The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood. Police learned the victim was walking in an alley toward N. Kingshighway when a person began shooting at him. The victim was shot in the back. He’s listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

There was a sixth shooting on Saturday afternoon in the southeast corner of Jennings, near the St. Louis City border. In that incident, a man and woman were sitting inside a vehicle in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue around 5 p.m. when someone approached in another vehicle and opened fire. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene. The woman was shot in her leg and taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.