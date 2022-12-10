ST. LOUIS – At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have reported four shootings in St. Louis city limits since Friday night, three which are now being investigated as homicides.

The first shooting happened at an undisclosed time Friday in the 700 block of East Taylor Avenue in the North Riverfront neighborhood. Investigators say a gunman robbed and shot the victim in the hand, though his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Just after midnight, a woman was shot near South Broadway and Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood. Police say the victim was in her 20s and suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Around 12:45 a.m., police responded to a double-shooting near Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. One man died after a gunshot wound to the neck. Another man survived after a gunshot wound to the leg.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, a man died from a shooting near North Theresa and Bell avenues in the Grand Center neighborhood. Details are limited on this investigation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling each of these investigations. No arrests have yet been announced. If you have any information about the shootings, contact STLMPD at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

