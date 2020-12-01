5 St. Louis County restaurants receive notices to close indoor dining immediately

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health delivered notices late Tuesday afternoon to five area restaurants that were not complying with recent health orders to not allow indoor dining.

Health officials went to the following locations:

Bartolino’s South, 5914 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

Acapulco Restaurant & Lounge, 10114 St. Charles Rock Road

OT’s Bar, 9212 St. Charles Rock Road

Final Destination Bar & Cafe, 10660 St. Charles Rock Road

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, 13375 Olive Blvd.

The DPH provided FOX 2 with the language on the notices, which can be read below:

This facility’s permit has been suspended per St. Louis County Food Code, Section 8-304.40. The operation of this Food Establishment constitutes a hazard to public health due to failure to

adhere to the Safer at Home Public Health Order. The facility is ordered to cease operations,

effective immediately at time of delivery of this notice, 12/1/2020. The permit holder of this facility may make a written request for a hearing within ten (10) days

after notice of suspension and the Director shall provide a hearing within ten (10) days after the

request. If no request for a hearing is filed within ten (10) days, the suspension becomes final. When a suspension becomes final, the person whose permit was suspended may reapply for a permit under the Food Code, Section 8-302.13 after the expiration of sixty (60) days.

DPH issued a public health order last month banning indoor dining in order to protect the safety

of county residents.

The county health department will seek a court order to enforce the closure if any of the restaurants continue to violate the indoor dining ban.

On Tuesday, Missouri State Senator Andrew Koenig said he was going to file a bill to limit the power of municipalities to call for shutdowns. Koenig’s bill would allow for a two-week maximum shutdown over a two year period of time.

Last month, a St. Louis County judge denied a temporary restraining order brought by nearly 40 restaurants fighting to stay open inside.