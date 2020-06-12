Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 860 deaths/ 15,390 cases IL: 6,185 deaths/ 130,603 cases.

5 workers at Wentzville GM plant test positive for COVID-19, union head says

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Five employees at the General Motors Assembly plant in Wentzville tested positive for COVID-19, the head of the local United Auto Workers union said Thursday.

UAW Local 2250 President Glenn Kage said the union has asked General Motors to close the plant for 14 days in order to conduct a thorough cleaning of the entire 100-acre facility.

Kage said three of the employees who tested positive worked in the body shop, one worked in fluid fill, and the fifth positive case was in the trim department.

General Motors has not confirmed the positive cases.

