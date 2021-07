ST. LOUIS – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the hand Friday at about 11:45 a.m. in the Baden neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 8600 block of Partridge Avenue.

EMS took the boy to the hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said officers are still at the scene investigating the situation.

