5-year-old leukemia patient uses ‘wish’ to help other kids in the hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – For all of you who’ve shopped at Macy’s in April and rounded up at the cash register for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, this story is for you.

Grayson Nunley spent 20 days in the hospital fighting leukemia and was recently granted a wish from the foundation.

His wish? To give children in the hospital comfortable bed sheets so their time in treatment would feel a little easier.

The soft-spoken 5-year-old knows a thing or two about how the children who receive his gift will feel.

Grayson’s mother, Ann Nunley, says he is lucky and she panicked at first when Make-A-Wish reached out until she learned wishes are not just for terminal children.



“He understands the wish could be for him. He knows and understands how important it is to give back,” Ann said.



“We’ve asked him a million times if this is what he wanted to do and that he’s happy and that’s what he wanted to do.”

Grayson is in remission and has a few weeks left of regular treatment. His family and doctors hope he can ring the “chemo bell” a year from this November.