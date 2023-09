RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. – A five-year-old has died after the vehicle in which he was a passenger ran off the right side of the roadway, hit an embankment, and rolled over.

The report from MSHP said the five-year-old girl was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

The MSHP report said the crash occurred on Saturday, September 2, just after 5 p.m., about 5 miles south of Oxly in Ripley County.

The Deputy Coroner transported the child to a funeral home in Doniphan.