ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating an accident involving a child in south central Missouri on Wednesday.

Around 5:50 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 44 near Waynesville struck a 5-year-old, according to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The child was airlifted to the University of Missouri Columbia Hospital for serious injuries.

It’s unclear how it happened. The spokesperson said the child possibly fell from a moving vehicle or walked from their parent’s home, which is near the interstate.

Police said they are getting conflicting information from the child’s parents and others and are trying to determine what led to the accident.

The accident reconstruction team arrived on the scene and is investigating the incident. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.