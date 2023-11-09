ST. LOUIS – U.S. citizenship and immigration services welcome 50 new U.S. citizens during a special Veterans Day naturalization ceremony Thursday.

It’s at the Gateway Arch National Park at 11:00 a.m. People from 32 countries, including Afghanistan, China, Haiti, India, Mexico and Russia, will become U.S. citizens.

It’s through a program that allows U.S. military personnel, veterans, and their families to become eligible for immigration benefits in recognition of their service. Since 2002, more than 158,000 members of the U.S. military have been welcomed as American citizens.