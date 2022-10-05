ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department joined dozens of other police K-9 teams for a special demonstration as part of the Missouri Police Canine Association Workshop Week.

K-9 Nero with the St. Charles Police Department showed the community at Blanchette Park how he and his human partner would chase down and catch a suspect in a mock pursuit demonstration.

The canines and their partners showed the cheering crowds some more exercises in how the 4-legged officers serve and protect.

“Some obedience exercises, some article searches, some suspect apprehension exercises,” said Officer Dan Allen, St. Charles Police Department.

Allen is the department’s canine trainer. He said this workshop draws excited and supportive crowds.

“To show off the dogs’ skills, give something back to the community. They give so much to us, so just a free event we like to have for the families to come out and watch the dogs,” he said.

This free demonstration is an opportunity to show the community just how much of an asset these dogs are, as well as the important role they play on a day-to-day basis.

“The primary purpose of the canine is a locating tool. So the dog’s noses, they’re superior to the human’s nose. So we trust and use the dog’s nose a lot,” Allen said.

The K-9 officers are the first ones to put their lives on the line and go against armed, dangerous suspects to protect their human partners and community. The canines also track and locate missing people.

Approximately 50 police K-9 teams from around the state attended the event.