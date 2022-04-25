ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then measured the fish and took a few photos before releasing the fish back into the Lake of the Ozarks.

MDC said this was the sixth lake sturgeon reported out of the lake since 2016. Sturgeon can live to be over 100 years old and grow to be over 200 pounds. They are the Show-Me state’s longest living animal and second-largest fish.

MDC has been stocking lake sturgeon since the 1980s in order to help recover this state-endangered species. Due to their endangered status, they should be released immediately after capture. Anglers are encouraged to report any lake sturgeon captures or sightings to local conservation agents or by calling the lake sturgeon recovery leader at 573-248-2530.