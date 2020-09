ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 50-year-old female Ball python just laid her eggs at the Charles H. Hoessle Herpetarium. The Saint Louis Zoo snake has not been with a male in over 15 years.

“That might not sound too thrilling to some, but to our Herpetarium staff it definitely was,” writes the St. Louis Zoo to Facebook.

The snakes can reproduce sexually and asexually. Zookeepers will be conducting genetic tests as the eggs incubate to see which method was used.