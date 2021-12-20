$500 cash assistance available for St. Louis residents; how to apply for relief

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has a $500 cash assistance program and more sites are opening so people can apply in person.

The city is using nearly $5M of the Federal COVID-relief funding for the payments.

City residents financially impacted by the pandemic are eligible. The city expects to help about 5,500 residents. Online applications opened over the weekend.

The Wohl Center on Kingshighway will be open for applications today and next Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can also apply from January 4 through the 15th every day but Sundays.

The application process takes about 30 minutes.

You can also apply online on St. Louis City’s website.