$5,000 added to reward for tips in decade-old murder investigation

(Editor’s note: The video is from a prior story on Darren Thomas’ murder)

ST. LOUIS – On the eve of the 10-year anniversary of the murder of a father and chemist, the victim’s family is offering an additional cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Darren Thomas was shot and killed in the early evening of Sept. 30, 2010 at Windsor Park in north St. Louis.

Investigators learned Thomas parked his 2004 Mercury Marquis and got into an argument with unknown individuals. During the argument, Thomas was fatally wounded.

Thomas attended Oakville High School and graduated from Meramec with a degree in chemistry. Earlier that month, he had been promoted to quality control chemist and he’d bought a house in Florissant for himself and his four-year-old son.

Thomas’ family is an additional $5,000 to the CrimeStoppers reward for a total of $10,000 to anyone who produces a tip leading to an arrest. To be eligible for the reward, you must submit the tip by phone at 866-371-TIPS, by email, or through the CrimeStoppers P3 app.