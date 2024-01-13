ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit held a job fair Saturday to try to attract more workers Some folks were hired on the spot. The deal even comes with a $5,000 signing bonus.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metro Bus facility in East St. Louis.

Metro Transit started offering the $5,000 signing bonus back in June, and now they’re going to run it through March. Metro says it’s been instrumental in attracting people to positions as Metro bus drivers, Metrolink drivers, call-a-ride drivers, and mechanics.

