$50,000 Missouri Lottery prize sold in Maryland Heights

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Missouri Lottery says that a Chesterfield woman earned a $50,000 prize on a “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers ticket.

Paige Nelson bought the ticket at On the Run, 13553 Riverport Drive, in Maryland Heights.

The odds for winning are seemingly high at 1 in 4, ranging from $3 to $50,000. However, Missouri Lottery says every fourth will not be a winner.

In St. Louis County, players won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers got over $17 million in commissions as well as bonuses, and education programs in the county were given $29 million in Lottery proceeds.

Every Missouri Lottery office is open by appointment only to distribute prize money of $600 or more. Winners may also claim tickets through the mail.

