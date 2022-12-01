ST. LOUIS – A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a Powerball ticket purchased at Schnucks Market, 1060 Schnucks Woodmill Plaza in Town and Country.

The ticket was for the November 7 drawing, according to the Missouri Lottery. The numbers chosen that night were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with 10 being the Powerball number.

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. It was one of six $50,000 winning tickets sold in the state for the Nov. 7 drawing.

On Powerball tickets sold in Missouri for the same drawing, two $1 million jackpots and a $100,000 reward were also won.

The Powerball prize for Wednesday night is anticipated to be $65 million. If the Powerball jackpot is won, the “Jackpot Reset” offer will be launched, which would provide players who purchase three Powerball plays on a single ticket with a free $2 Powerball ticket.