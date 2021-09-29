$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store in Sunrise Beach. The clerk told the man that one of his tickets was a winner in the September 15 drawing. He was understandably shocked by the news.

“They were excited, but not as much as I was!” the winner said.

The man buys ten dollars worth of Powerball tickets at a time. He had five sets of numbers when he walked into the store to check the Quick Picks. The man was on the road for work, according to the Missouri Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Woodrow’s, 35 Shawnee Four Drive, in Sunrise Beach. The chances of winning $50,000 in the Powerball games is around one in 913,129.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is now at $570 million.