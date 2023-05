O’FALLON, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player is $50,000 richer after matching four of five white-ball numbers plus the red Powerball number in a recent drawing.

The ticket was purchased at On The Run, located on Bryan Road in O’Fallon, ahead of the April 8 drawing.

The winning numbers for the April 8 drawing were 11, 22, 24, 51 and 60, with a Powerball number of 24.

According to the Missouri Lottery, this is the 13th ticket sold in the state to win Powerball’s $50,000 base prize in 2023.