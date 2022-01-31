$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County

OVERLAND, Mo. – A Powerball player claimed a $50,000 prize at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office last week.

The QuikTrip at 8815 Page Avenue in Overland sold the winning ticket for the Sept. 22, 2021 drawing. That ticket matched four of the five white numbers drawn, plus the red Powerball.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 20, 40,47, 55, and 63; the Powerball was 5.

According to the Missouri Lottery, there is approximately $1.2 million in unclaimed prizes of $50,000 or more. Any prize money left unclaimed 180 days after the draw date will go toward Missouri public education.