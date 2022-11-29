WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A fortunate Missouri Lottery player recently won a $50,000 Powerball prize.

The winner purchased a ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing at On the Run in Wentzville, which is located at 42 W. Highway N.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, including four of the white-ball numbers and the Powerball number, in addition to one of the bonus numbers.

The winning numbers for the lottery that was held on Nov. 5 were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69, while the Powerball number was 20.

The player turned in their claim for the prize at the Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis on Nov. 14, according to the Missouri Lottery.