$50,000 scratchers ticket sold at a Jefferson City grocery store

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A scratchers ticket purchased at a grocery store is worth $50,000. The Missouri Lottery says that a Cole County resident won the prize by playing the $300 Million Cash Explosion game. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee on Trueman Boulevard.

One of the game’s $10 million top prizes remains unclaimed. There are also four $1 million second prizes out there. The lowest amount you can win in this game is $30 and there are 443,321 of those prizes that also remain unclaimed.

The price to play this ticket starts at $30. The chances of winning any prize are a little better than one in three.

