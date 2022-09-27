BARNHART, Mo. – A Missouri scratchers player won a $50,000 prize after playing the $50 “Millionaire Blowout” game. The ticket was purchased at the On the Run gas station on Catlin Drive in Barnhart. The player claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office on September 13.

Prizes in the Millionaire Blowout game range from $50 to $5 million. The odds of winning anything in this game are around 1 in 2.84. Two top prizes of $5 million remain in this game. There are also 14 million dollar prizes and 33 more $50,000 prizes left.