$50,000 scratchers ticket sold in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A winning Rose Gold scratchers ticket game worth $50,000 was sold at Thoele Convenience in St. Charles. The player has claimed the prize.

It is the first of five prizes worth $50,000 claimed in this game. The two million dollar prizes are still out there. Only six of the 50 available $5,000 prizes have been won.

The Rose Gold game costs $10 to play. The odds of winning are slightly better than other Missouri Lottery scratcher ticket games at 1 in 3.18. Generally, scratchers games have average chances of winning of 1 in 4 to 1 in 4.5.