$50,000 winning lotto ticket sold at a St. Louis County QuikTrip

LEMAY, Mo. – A man bought a winning Show Me Cash lotto ticket at a QuikTrip on Lemay Ferry Road. Douglas Mansker matched all five numbers in the July 6 drawing and now is $50,000 richer. The winning numbers that night were 1, 4, 13, 27 and 36.

The Show Me Cash game is drawn daily at 9:00 pm. Jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until someone wins. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $70,000.

St. Louis County Missouri Lottery players won more than $179 million in 2020. More than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open, by appointment only, for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.