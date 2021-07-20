$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at a St. Louis convenience store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An Illinois man claimed a winning lotto ticket sold in Missouri. A Gas Mart convenience store sold the Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the July 10 drawing. It is located on North Grand Avenue in the College Hill neighborhood.

James Norris of Godfrey, Illinois, matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number to win a $50,000 prize. He claimed the prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on July 12.

There have been more than $53.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes claimed in St. Louis City during 2020. Retailers received more than $4.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $3.7 million went to education programs in the city.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $161 million.