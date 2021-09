ST. CLAIR, Mo – Two residents of Franklin County have recently split a $50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize.

The ticket was purchased at Route 66 Convenience Store, 920 N. Commercial Ave. in St. Clair.

This comes one day after a resident of Cole County won $345,000 in a jackpot prize.

Show Me Cash is a $1 game with a 1 in 8.77 chance of winning a jackpot starting a $50,000 that grows until it’s won.