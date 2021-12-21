$50K Powerball prize purchased at south St. Louis County Schnucks

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at a south St. Louis County Schnucks on Monday, December 13 by a woman who went into the store to buy her mother a birthday cake.

The winner “didn’t realize she’d won until the following day, after seeing a Missouri Lottery Facebook post about a winning ticket being sold at a Schnucks,” the Missouri Lottery said

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, I bought my ticket at Schnucks,’” she shared. “Sure enough, I went and checked my ticket. Wow!”

The woman checked the ticket on her phone by using the Missouri Lottery app. She also had her son check the ticket. The woman’s winning numbers were 10, 30, 37, 53, 59 and the ticket had a Powerball number of 4. She matched four of five white-ball numbers and she matched the Powerball number.

The Schnucks is located at 4333 Butler Hill Road.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $378 million.