O’FALLON, Mo. – A Powerball player scored $50,000 when the ticket he recently purchased on his birthday matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the red Powerball.

The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip, located at Highway K and Fallon Parkway, ahead of the July 19 drawing.

The numbers for that night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.

After realizing he’d won, the winner said one of his son’s couldn’t believe his good luck.

“My son bet me $100 that I was lying to him,” he said. “So that’s how it all went.”

The winner claimed his prize July 21 at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis.