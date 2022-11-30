TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A Schnucks grocery store in Town and Country sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the Nov. 7 drawing.

The numbers drawn that night were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with a red Powerball number of 9. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Missourians had several winners for the Nov. 7 Powerball drawing. Players won a pair of $1 million prizes and a $100,000 prize. Six $50,000 winners were sold as well.

The Nov. 30 Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $65 million. If there is a jackpot winner, the game’s “Jackpot Reset” promotion kicks in, giving players who bought three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 ticket for a future drawing.