FLORISSANT, Mo. – A trip to the gas station led one lucky lottery player to a $50,000 scratchers prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Florissant Kwik Shop at 1253 Dunn Road on a recent, but undisclosed date.

The winner played the “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers game. This marks the fourth $50,000 prize to be claimed on a “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” ticket. Right now, there are more than $16.4 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including a top prize of $1 million.

According to ScratchOffOdds.com, the odds of winning a $50,000 million prize from the $1,000,000 Money Multiplier are around 1 in every 273,000 prizes. For the largest $1 million prize, it’s around 1 in every 683,000 prizes.