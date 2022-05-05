ST. LOUIS — Bi-State Development is moving forward with a $52 million MetroLink safety plan. FOX 2 first reported about the effort in November.

The agency’s safety and security committee voted Thursday to move forward with requesting proposals for a design plan. The agency also confirmed some private funding has been secured for the project.

“This could be the biggest thing to help MetroLink,” said Bi-State Development commissioner Derrick Keith Cox. “I believe that this will make it safer.”

Kevin Scott is the general manager for Bi-State’s security. He said the safety project includes a reconfiguration to add turnstiles, a revamping of fencing, and an upgrade of the transit system’s closed-circuit camera program to include a real-time camera center build-out.

Another issue the agency plans to address involves the policing of MetroLink. Currently, three separate agencies communicate on separate radio frequencies.

“Our long-term vision is to marry them together into one police dispatching channel, and that’s what we’re working towards,” Scott said.

