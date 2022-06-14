CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a Jefferson County man in a shooting spree that happened Sunday in Ellisville and Wildwood.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Jeffrey Burnett allegedly rode a motorcycle around west St. Louis County and shot at multiple people and businesses.

St. Louis police on Monday said Burnett was a disgruntled employee at the Pageant on Delmar Boulevard. He allegedly spray-painted graffiti late Sunday afternoon on the sidewalk, flower planters, and the Pageant’s windows. Police said Burnett fled the scene in a truck and ran over numerous barricades in the process.

Around 6:15 p.m., Burnett is accused of shooting out a window at Silky’s Frozen Custard on Manchester Road, scaring employees and customers.

The shooter sped west on Manchester and opened fire at another vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured. The man is said to have shot at another vehicle near Ellisville Towne Centre Drive before shooting at yet another vehicle near Highways 100 and 109 in Wilwood. In that incident, the victim suffered a cut on his leg from broken glass on his vehicle.

Shortly after 6:40 p.m., St. Louis County police contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to report the various shootings. Police described the suspect as a man with long hair and no helmet riding a black Harley Davidson with high handlebars.

Around 6:47 p.m., prosecutors said a state trooper saw Burnett traveling on West Osage in Franklin County and noticed he was armed with a handgun. The trooper followed the motorcyclist, who pulled onto eastbound Interstate 44.

Police claim Burnett left the roadway and crashed near I-44 and Six Flags Road, and fled into a wooded area. Burnett was arrested a short time later. A Mac-10 firearm was also recovered. Shell casings from the shootings match the gun.

Burnett, of High Ridge, was charged with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $350,000 cash-only bond.