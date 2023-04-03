FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Villa Ridge, Missouri, man died hours after being involved in a crash Sunday along Highway 100 in Franklin County.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 12:40 p.m. at Highway 100 and St. Johns Road, just east of Washington.

Investigators say a 2003 Ford Windstar was traveling eastbound on the highway when the driver of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, which had previously stopped on St. Johns at the intersection, failed to yield and struck the front of the Windstar.

No one in the Wrangler was injured, state police said.

The 26-year-old female driver of the Windstar suffered moderate injuries. A 32-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Another passenger in the Windstar, Jaren Nolen, was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries. Nolen was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. He was 52.

Sunday’s crash report did not include that Nolen had died.