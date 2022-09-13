KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of local teens logged over 200,000 workouts at Planet Fitness locations in Missouri this summer.

Planet Fitness announced that 52,592 students across Missouri signed up for its High School Summer Pass program, logging 238,749 workouts over three-and-a-half months.

Across the U.S., Planet Fitness said more than 3.5 million teens signed up for the program, logging at least 17 million workouts.

The High School Summer Pass took place from May 16 through Aug. 31, during which Planet Fitness let high schoolers ages 14-19 to work out for free at any of its clubs.

Planet Fitness said teens in the United States and Canada who signed up were automatically entered into a sweepstakes.

The company will award one $500 scholarship in each state and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship. The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs. Winners will be announced this month.