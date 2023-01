ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday.

Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information is limited at this time. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.