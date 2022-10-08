ST. LOUIS – A Lyft driver picking up fare was shot Friday afternoon.

According to reports, officers received a call for a shooting at North 16th Street and Cass Avenue around 2:21 p.m. Several gunshots were fired by an unknown driver of a black Dodge Charger and hit the 54-year-old victim’s car after she had just picked up a customer. The driver was hit in the forehead by the gunfire. She was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. No further information has been released as this is an open investigation.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.