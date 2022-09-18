Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night.

According to reports, a 56-year-old male was found unconscious and not breathing lying on the front of a staircase outside a home located on the 4700 block of Leduc Street around 11:40 p.m. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS (8477), or call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.