ST. LOUIS — Police are trying to figure out who killed a St. Louis mother of three, and they hope a $5,000 reward will lead to an arrest in the case.

On Saturday, April 9, family members and volunteers found the body of 25-year-old Daisa Allen in a wooded area near Scranton Avenue, less than a mile away from her home.

“My family, along with the search team, we’re the ones who discovered the body,” said Allen’s aunt, Shanta Collins. “We’ve been doing the same thing we’ve been doing since March 30 when she was missing. I found the vehicle, and my family found the body. So basically, we did everything. We’ve been on the streets every day.”

Allen vanished on March 30 after leaving her home in the 800 block of Rivertrial Court. Ring surveillance footage shows Allen walking to her car. Family members said she was headed to the grocery store to buy diapers.

The next day, police found Allen’s 2005 Mercury Montego abandoned and burned in a nearby neighborhood.

“She left going to get pampers and food for her kids,” said her mother, Shamika Allen in an April 7 interview. “I’m panicking, scared, crying my heart out.”

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden made an emotional plea over the weekend, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“I’m pleading to the community. This is a mother, 25-year-old, with small children. We need to solve this,” Hayden said. “The community needs to involve themselves in this investigation.”

Daisa leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 4 and 8.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 866- 371-TIPS(8477) and remain anonymous.