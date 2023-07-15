ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The 5th annual Heroes for Autism 5k is Saturday morning. This is the flagship event organized by the Freddie Ford Family Foundation.

The mission of the Freddie Ford Family Foundation is to support under-served families impacted by autism and to raise awareness and acceptance of autism.

The 5k race and mile run-walk encourages people of all ages and abilities. This year more than 160 people are signed up.

Foundation representatives say Queeny Park will provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable day filled with camaraderie, determination, and inspiration. At the event there will be family-friendly activities as well including a bounce house, vendors and entertainment.

Proceeds go the Freddie Ford Family Foundation.