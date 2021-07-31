$6.5 million development in north county is named after former Pagedale mayor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A brand new project was dedicated to the north county community of Pagedale Saturday.

The $6.5 million development called Carter Commons is named after former Pagedale Mayor Mary Carter.

The building houses six minority-owned businesses, as well as a community kitchen where youngsters can learn skills to help them succeed.

A large crowd turned out for a special dedication. The project was spearheaded by the community development organization Beyond Housing.

The president and CEO says this is a way to tackle the big challenges that a St Louis County community is facing.

It’s part of the second phase of a project that brought a cinema, health center, bank, and other facilities to the north county city that’s seeing a rebirth.