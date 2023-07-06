ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Some residents across St. Louis County and City are still without power after last weekend’s powerful storms.

Homeowner Ken Wright says a generator is his only source of power, and it’s been that way for almost a week. While the generator is helpful, it can’t power everything.

“Two freezers, refrigerator, one TV. And sometimes the microwave and coffee maker. But you can’t run it all at one time,” he said.

Wright said getting their power restored is imperative.

“This is a crisis. People are without equipment. People in their homes got life support equipment at home. Trying to keep people alive,” he said.

Ameren Missouri is making a strong push to get those remaining customers reconnected.

“We’re making really good progress. Progress in the right direction. As of yesterday, as we mentioned we were a little bit over 12,000 of our customers that were out. Today, we’re down to a little bit over 2,000 customers. And we still have over 2,000 resources engaged in helping restore our customers,” said Tommie Bugett, Archview Division Director with Ameren Missouri.

Crews got power back on to the last of those without it in University City Thursday afternoon. Resident Karen Kraft was without power for four days.

“Everybody has been trying to help everybody else out. Make sure everybody is ok. We lost most of our food,” she said.

Ameren understands the inconveniences that come from being without power, especially for these longer durations.

“We will not stop until their power is on, and again they are our top priority. We understand their frustration. Easy for me to say, but please be patient. We’re putting every resource that is available to get them back on,” Bugett said.

“You just keep telling yourself that Ameren’s doing the best they can. That everyone else working on this is doing the best they can,” said Kraft.