6 fathers honored during inaugural Dad’s Day

ST. LOUIS – Six men were chosen to be pampered Monday following a social media campaign where the community was asked to submit names to honor outstanding dads.

Oct. 5 is not Father’s Day, but it was a Dad’s Day six fathers won’t forget.

The day was put together by Wesley Bell and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Hunts Foundation, the Urban League’s Save Our Sons program, Humanity in the Middle, Combs Towing, the Candle Shop, and the Fathers Support Center.

“The reason we wanted to do a Day for Dads is because fathers are not recognized as much as Mothers,” says Cassondra Hunt, The Hunts Foundation. “We wanted to do a day for dads, for fathers trying to do best by their children and give them the support they need.”

The day began at the Father’s Support Center, where most of the men first met.

“Its life-changing,” says Latrell Reed, a Fathers Support Center member. “I joined it just to get my CDL and I got so much more out of it than I expected, I got life tools. It’s taught me life tools and how to be a better father, more importantly, because I didn’t have a male influence in my life.”

The mid-morning stop at Faith Miracle Temple was where the men were treated to two new dress suits fitted to their sizes, three jackets, sweaters, ties, and three casual shirts.

“We love helping the community, we just want to help people,” says Tina Anderson, director of ministry for Faith Miracle Temple. “You know if people need clothes and they might not be able to afford clothes right now and to have a nice suit. They might not be able to afford a suit or even have a suit or owned a suit. We want to get them into that and feel good about themselves just as nice as something anybody else might have who can afford it.”

From there the limo took the men to Premiere Palace Barbershop and Salon for haircuts, followed by lunch at Twin Peaks restaurant.

The dads were treated to swag bags and gratitude on the first annual Dad’s Day.