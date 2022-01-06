$6 million home for sale in St. Louis County offers 12,000 square feet of luxury

ST. LOUIS, COUNTY, Mo. — One of the most expensive homes for sale in the St. Louis area is filled with luxury amenities and offers more than 12,000 square feet of living space.



The estate, located at 42 Huntleigh Woods Drive, is priced at $5,995,000 and sits on 2.34 acres.



In total, there are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The master suite includes a sitting room, walk-in closet, a spacious bathroom with a whirlpool tub, its own laundry area, and a covered balcony overlooking the manicured lawn.

A spiral staircase leads to the basement, which features a billiard room, bar and lounge area, home theater, and exercise room. The home also has an eight-car garage, saltwater pool, 18-foot ceilings, and fireproof concrete floors.



Built in 2012, the home has undergone multiple renovations to remain a “state-of-the-art” composition, according to the property listing.



The property was listed by Wayne Norwood of Janet McAfee Real Estate.

