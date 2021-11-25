6 Missouri parents file lawsuit over school mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Six parents have filed a lawsuit alleging that Springfield Public Schools doesn’t have the authority to require masks.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that the parents argue that the mask mandate in place since August is a legal overreach and infringes on the rights of parents.

Stephanie Sproule, one of the parents named in the lawsuit, said at a recent meeting that it was time for parents to “stand up and demand our freedoms back.”



But Stephen Hall, district’s chief communications officer. described the lawsuit as “frivolous, short-sighted and harmful.”



He said the district has repeatedly stated that it intends to lift the masking requirement no later than mid-January and noted that the district’s youngest student only recently became eligible to be vaccinated.