6 people indicted in kidnapping, death of Missouri man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have indicted six people in the kidnapping and death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found last year after a police standoff southwest of Joplin.

The indictment alleges 48-year-old Freddie Tilton shot and beat Michael James Hall. The other five defendants are accused of helping Tilton.

Hall’s body was found in July 2020 after officers arrived to serve a search warrant at the property. Investigators say someone inside the house shot at officers, prompting a standoff before Tilton was arrested. No one was injured during the standoff.

Hall’s decomposed body was then found in woods near the home.