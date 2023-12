HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Six people were rushed to the hospital following a head-on collision in Hazelwood.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Brown and Dunn roads.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed in the crash. There’s been no word on the severity of the injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, while other police are at the hospital to gleam additional information from those involved.