ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police say six people were involved in another shooting in downtown st. Louis Saturday night.

A driver was circling around on Locust Street when someone inside the car fired at people on the street. One person was shot in the back.

Several shots hit another car, but the people in that car were not injured. The suspect has not yet been found.

The investigation is still active. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.